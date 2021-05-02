Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-2.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.64.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.