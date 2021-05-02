Arbor Wealth Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,925 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.1% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after acquiring an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.03.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.08. 2,640,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.33. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $236.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

