Eastern Bank Purchases 249,276 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 130.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 249,276 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eastern Bank owned 0.31% of ConocoPhillips worth $23,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP opened at $51.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 million, a PE ratio of -45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

