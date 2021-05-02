Campion Asset Management LLC Makes New $535,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,096 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.1% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

