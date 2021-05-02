AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the March 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after acquiring an additional 78,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the first quarter worth $2,871,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,798,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DWAW stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $38.32. 7,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,379. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $41.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52.

