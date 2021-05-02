Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,534 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,924 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,930,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,093,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

