Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $234,074.00

Spaceswap MILK2 (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market cap of $1.23 million and $234,074.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spaceswap MILK2 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00064106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.11 or 0.00280132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.37 or 0.01146824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.94 or 0.00739366 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,820.83 or 1.00040400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Profile

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap MILK2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap MILK2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spaceswap MILK2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MILK2USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap MILK2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap MILK2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.