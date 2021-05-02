Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $19.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,410.12. 1,957,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,181.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,915.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

