SUN (SUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $166.25 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, SUN has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SUN coin can now be purchased for about $33.33 or 0.00058685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market capitalization of $166.25 million and approximately $125.03 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00064106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.11 or 0.00280132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.37 or 0.01146824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.94 or 0.00739366 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,820.83 or 1.00040400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 4,987,717 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

