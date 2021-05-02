LINKA (LINKA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $632,764.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. LINKA has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $632,764.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINKA has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One LINKA coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00069646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00071916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.76 or 0.00846440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00096876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.45 or 0.08749355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00047347 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

