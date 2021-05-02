Brokerages Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 84,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NTCT traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. 592,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 87.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

