Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $45.05 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.76, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

