Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Genuine Parts posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.97. 1,406,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,868. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $127.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

