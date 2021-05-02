Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the March 31st total of 140,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 584,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VGZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Searle & CO. raised its position in Vista Gold by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGZ stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 146,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,717. The company has a market capitalization of $109.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

