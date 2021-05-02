Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the March 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
EDI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. 42,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,305. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
