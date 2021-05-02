Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the March 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

EDI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. 42,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,305. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.57.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 59,399 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.