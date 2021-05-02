Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $871,662.00

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $10.10 million and approximately $871,662.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.26 or 0.00313731 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001793 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. 100% of the DRC token supply has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange with an intentionally small market cap to allow early adopters to establish inexpensive exposure to DRC if they believe it will have a larger market in the future. “

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

