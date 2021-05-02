Adshares Trading Up 105.6% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 105.6% higher against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $5.97 million and $106,135.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00030560 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009921 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,541,658 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

