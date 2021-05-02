Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.75.

BHVN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHVN stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.10. 399,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,229. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $42.74 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

