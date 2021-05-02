29,985 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Campion Asset Management LLC

Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Campion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $224.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.