Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys 1,260 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $271.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

