UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $398.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.16. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $402.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

