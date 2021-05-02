iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.