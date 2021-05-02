Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 1.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 556,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

NYSE:C opened at $71.24 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

