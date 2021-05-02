Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.11 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-2.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. 543,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,779. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.64.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

