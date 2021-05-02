CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.420-5.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an in-line rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.44.

NYSE COR traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.49. The stock had a trading volume of 915,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,482. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $464,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

