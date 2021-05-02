The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,857 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $15,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Shares of ALL opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.19. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

