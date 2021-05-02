Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 2.0% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,748,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,535. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $62.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.52.

