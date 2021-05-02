Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Brokerages expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $3.77 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $3.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $13.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $17.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $17.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%.

SUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Sunoco stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 433,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Sunoco by 212.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

