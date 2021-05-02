DATx Price Tops $0.0013 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. DATx has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $899,311.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DATx has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00069791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00072151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.40 or 0.00848861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00096897 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,005.91 or 0.08827019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047093 BTC.

About DATx

DATx is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

