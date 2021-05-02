G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $388,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $260,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,258 in the last three months. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 97,354 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4,437.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.07. 1,439,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,996. The company has a market capitalization of $884.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

