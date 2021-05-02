$82.02 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report sales of $82.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.10 million and the highest is $84.45 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $94.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $374.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $382.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $430.70 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $441.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CHUY. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at $7,436,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,966 shares of company stock worth $6,970,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

CHUY stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 199,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,661. The company has a market capitalization of $974.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.04 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $49.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.