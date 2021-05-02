Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Graco stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.80. 1,142,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Graco has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $78.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average is $70.26.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,929 shares of company stock worth $13,330,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Graco by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,275,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

