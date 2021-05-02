Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Update

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:AEM traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.11. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,611,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 164,540 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

