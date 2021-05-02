Versant Capital Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $101.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

