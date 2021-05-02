Benin Management CORP Has $341,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $234.31 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.98 and its 200-day moving average is $214.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.91.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

