CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Down 49.0% in April

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the March 31st total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.31. 31,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

