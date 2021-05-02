Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will announce $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings. Standex International posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $156.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.32 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.82. 48,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average is $84.74. Standex International has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other Standex International news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,217 shares of company stock valued at $485,684. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

