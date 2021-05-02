Brokerages Set UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) PT at $37.75

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in UGI by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 535,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the third quarter worth $204,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 208,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.71. 2,491,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,155. UGI has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

