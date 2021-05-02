Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VWDRY. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.40. The company had a trading volume of 51,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,483. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.8465 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

