Tidal Finance Price Hits $0.0224 on Exchanges (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $19.35 million and approximately $601,676.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00070104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00071368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.75 or 0.00848898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00096708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.52 or 0.08810444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00047078 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.