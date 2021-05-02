SingularityNET Reaches Market Cap of $357.95 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $357.95 million and $3.41 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00070104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00071368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.75 or 0.00848898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00096708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.52 or 0.08810444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00047078 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,679,581 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

