Jarvis Network (JRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.72 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $308,408.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00070104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00071368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.75 or 0.00848898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00096708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.52 or 0.08810444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00047078 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

