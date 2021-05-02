Short Interest in GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Decreases By 46.8%

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBLX remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 178,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. GB Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.

