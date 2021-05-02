Short Interest in GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Decreases By 46.8%

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GBLX remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 178,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. GB Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.13.
About GB Sciences
