Arbor Wealth Management LLC Takes $225,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 828.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,174 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,658,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA traded down $12.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $600.38. 5,047,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,294,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $563.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $280.84 and a 12 month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

