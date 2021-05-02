Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Update

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the March 31st total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRHLF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.73.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 32,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,589. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.