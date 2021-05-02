Savior LLC Has $174,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Savior LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 102,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $274.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.72 and a 200-day moving average of $252.47. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $173.93 and a 52-week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

