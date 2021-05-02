Savior LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Savior LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $600.38 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $280.84 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $373.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.26, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

