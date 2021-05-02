Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.8% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,016 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,411 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 75.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in NIKE by 14.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 82,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HSBC boosted their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.62. 5,643,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,950. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

