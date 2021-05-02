Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading Up 4.7% This Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for $45.64 or 0.00080753 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $33.65 million and $522,128.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00064031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.00279941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $640.12 or 0.01132498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.23 or 0.00731088 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00025980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,583.32 or 1.00107285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 737,332 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

