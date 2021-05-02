Nestree Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.52 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Nestree has a market capitalization of $13.55 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,526.15 or 1.00006138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00040708 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.52 or 0.00222066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000868 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001760 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

